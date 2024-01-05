UV Tape Market Size 2024 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the UV Tape Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the UV Tape Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global UV tape market revenue was around US$ 0.53 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

UV tapes are also known as UV-resistant poly tapes, UV protective tapes, and others. These are made from PET, polyolefin, polyester, and PVC. This tape is manufactured with aggressive weather-resistant adhesives coated with flexible films which keep an encapsulation of acrylic adhesive and UV materials and maintain strong adhesion, abrasion resistant, heat, chemical, UV, and waterproof quality due to which it caters applications to the different end-use industries like automotive, semiconductor, construction and building, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing industrial sectors like petroleum plants, gas and oil, and chemical plants in both developing and developed economies are improving the demand for UV tapes.

– UV tape is an excellent source of high resistivity, and adhesion and is applied at hot and cold temperatures, due to which it is utilized widely on any surface. All these factors are expected to push the demand for the global UV tape market.

– The availability of alternative replacement over the most expensive UV tapes is anticipated to hinder the growth of the UV tape market.

– Several manufacturers have expanded their production capabilities for UV tapes due to their high demand in marine, semiconductors, electronics, and other end-use industries. This is expected to boost the sales of UV tape; therefore, creating the most lucrative opportunities for the UV tape market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the UV tape market. In the first quarter of 2021, the market for UV tape encountered significant growth due to a rise in the demand for UV tape worldwide, compared to that in 2020. The limitation imposed during 2020 is being lifted in the fourth quarter of the pandemic and the rising demand for UV tape across the semiconductor, packaging, construction and building, electronics, and, the manufacturing sector also increased.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the UV tape market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The usage of UV tape in sectors like automotive, packaging, consumer electrical and electronics, construction and building, industrial, and others, is the major key market trend in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global UV tape market are:

– 3M

– BASF SE

– DuPont

– Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

– H.B. Fuller

– Henkel AG & Co.

– KGAA

– Lintec of America Inc.

– Load point

– Minitron Elektronik GmbH

– Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

– Nitto Denko Corporation

– Pantech Tape Co. Ltd.

– Scapa

– SPS Europe Inc.

– Xiamen Aerchs Tape Solution Co. Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global UV tape market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Polyolefin-based UV tape

– Polyethylene Terephthalate based UV tape

– Polyvinyl Chloride based UV tape

Segmentation based on Application

– Electronics and Semiconductors

– Automotive

– Flexographic Printing

– Building and Construction

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

