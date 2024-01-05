Vinyl Wallpaper Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Vinyl Wallpaper Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Vinyl Wallpaper Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global vinyl wallpaper market revenue was around US$ 974.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Vinyl wallpaper is created from two layers, including a carrier layer and a decorative layer made of polyvinyl chloride. A synthetic foam layer provides embossed vinyl wallpaper models with three-dimensional structures. Vinyl wallpaper is perfect for moist areas like bathrooms and kitchens as it is easier to clean.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The major factor propelling the demand for the vinyl wallpaper market is the increase in consumer spending on home renovation, which is being driven by growth in disposable income.

– The rise in investment in research and development of wall covering products to meet consumer expectations boosts the growth of the vinyl wallpaper market.

– The increased usage of vinyl wallpapers in the marketing and commercial sectors contributes to the growth of the vinyl wallpaper market.

– The rise in disposal income of consumers and shifts in their lifestyles are further expected to drive the growth of the vinyl wallpaper market.

– The wallpaper allows to hide holes and flaws in the wall. It also does not have harmful substances like lead, which will increase the demand of the vinyl wallpaper market.

Impact of COVID-19

The vinyl wallpaper market was undergoing the differential impact of this rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic on each stage of the value chain. Distribution, production, and inventory level was impacted during the pandemic. The product supply was one of the main parts of the value chain of vinyl wallpaper, where the vendors and key players were encountering problems due to the limitations on public movement and poor logistics in the involved countries across the world, which led to supply disturbances.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global vinyl wallpaper market in terms of revenue and is estimated to reach the highest growth rate during the forecast period due of the presence of strong economic nations like Canada and the U.S.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global vinyl wallpaper market are: –

– AS Creation

– York Wallcoverings Inc.

– Brewster Home Fashions LLC

– Sanderson Design Group

– F Schumacher & Co.

– Asian Paints

– Osborne & Little

– Lentex Corporation

– Guilin Wellmax Wallcovering Co., Ltd.

– Grandeco Wallfashion Group

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global vinyl wallpaper market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

– solid vinyl

– vinyl coated wallpaper

– fabric-backed vinyl wallpaper

Segmentation based on Application

– Commercial

– Household

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Supermarket and Hypermarket

– Specialty store

– E-Commerce

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

