Smart Solar Power Market Size Analysis 2024 Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Smart Solar Power Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Smart Solar Power Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global smart solar power market revenue was around US$ 15.2 billion in 2022 and the smart solar power industry is estimated to reach US$ 47.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Smart solar power systems are the internet-connected and automated version of solar energy systems. The deployment of these devices is anticipated to allow users to minimize their electricity expenses and increase solar panels’ efficiency via real-time communication and monitoring.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing investment in the smart energy market and the reduction of solar PV costs are some factors pushing the growth of the smart solar power market.

– The growth in population and gradual awareness among the people about the advantages of smart solar power systems will expand the growth of the smart solar power market.

– The increase in demand for intelligent solutions in developing countries to build smart cities and the presence of aging power transmission infrastructure in developed countries will drive the demand for intelligent solutions in the smart solar power market. The above-mentioned factors are anticipated to deliver numerous opportunities for the development of the smart solar power market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the smart solar power market because of the implemented lockdown by the governments of different countries, which has led to the shutdown of factories in scores of provinces and cities across the world.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the smart solar power market during the forecast period due to technological improvements and early adoption of smart solar services and solutions in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are huge technological spending and penetration of meter and component manufacturing industries in countries like India, China, and Japan.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart solar power market are: –

– Aclara Software

– GE Energy

– ABB

– Calico Energy Services

– HCL Technologies

– Siemens

– Echelon Corporation

– Schneider Electric

– Urban Green Energy International

– Landis+GYR AG

– Sensus USA Inc.

– Silver Spring Networks INC.

– Itron Inc.

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global smart solar power market segmentation focuses on Device, Solution, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Device

– Smart Solar Meters

– IntelliGrid

– RFID

Segmentation based on Solution

– Asset Management

– Network Monitoring

– Meter Data Management

– Analytics

– SCADA

– Remote Metering

– Outage Management

Segmentation based on Application

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Government

– Healthcare

– Construction

– Others

– Residential

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

