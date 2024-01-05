Taiwan High Speed Rail Labor Union to vote on strike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Speed Rail Labor Union said it was dissatisfied with a year-end bonus and salary adjustment plan and would hold a member's vote to determine a labor strike.

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) responded that it regretted the but intended negotiate and solve the dispute quickly, per CNA.

THSRC board of directors passed a salary increase measure on Dec. 13, putting forward an average salary increase of 4.9% (the highest since 2015) and also approving a 2.3-month year-end bonus and an "operational incentive payment" of NT$12,000 (US$386). However, the labor union did not agree to it.

THSRC had a regularly scheduled meeting with the labor union on Thursday (Jan. 4). Following the meeting, the union said iit was dissatisfied with the proffered plan.

The labor union added that year-end bonuses should be distributed equitably, without regard for rank or position, and should account for 25% of THSRC pre-tax profits.

THSRC General Manager James Jeng (鄭光遠) issued an open letter to all employees late Thursday night (Jan. 4), saying he would seek the highest bonus in history for employees from the THSRC board of directors, per CNA.