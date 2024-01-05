Alexa
400 employer records leaked on website for migrant workers in Taiwan

Programming flaws may have caused the personal information of employers to be exposed

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/05 14:45
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor's (MOL) "one-stop" service for migrant worker employment and residency applications leaked the personal data of 400 employers during its first day of operation.

On Thursday (Jan. 4), the ministry's Workforce Development Agency launched its "One-stop Integrated Application for Employment and Residence Service for Migrant Workers in Taiwan" service. This enables employers to apply for employment and residency permits for migrant workers when they want to renew a contract or transfer from another employer.

However, the online application system leaked personal information during its first day of operations. Chen Chang-pang (陳昌邦), director of MOL's Cross-Border Workforce Affairs Center, told CNA the service opened for applications at 8 a.m. on Thursday. By 11:30 a.m., he had received reports that personal information of other employers could be seen on the website, totaling around 400 entries.

Homepage of Online Application System for Foreign Worker Application Cases website. (WDA screenshot)

MOL took down the site, but it is now back online. Chen said that when adding new services in the future, tests will be carried out to prevent leaks.

To prevent migrant workers from being deported due to the negligence of their employers or brokers failing to apply for or extend their residence permits, MOL and the National Immigration Agency (NIA) jointly devised the service. When submitting applications for the renewal of work permits for foreign workers, it will enable employers to simultaneously apply for residence permits or extensions through system integration with the NIA.
