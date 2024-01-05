Taiwan to raise pension payments for retired civil servants, military, and teachers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet announced that increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) are expected to trigger a mechanism to increase monthly pension payments for retired civil servants, military personnel, bereaved families, and teachers.

The increase in pension payments is expected to be applied retroactively starting Jan. 1. The Cabinet’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) is expected to release CPI data for December and the full year of 2023 on Friday (Jan. 5).

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) noted that accumulated CPI growth is expected to exceed the 5% threshold compared to the last adjustment of monthly pensions, triggering an automatic pension adjustment mechanism initiated by the Cabinet in 2018, per UDN.

While many retirees will welcome the increase, some believe it is too little, too late. This is the sentiment of National Civil Servant Association Director Lee Lai-hsi (李來希) who said reforms in July 2018 led to pension reviews and adjustments to be conducted every four years or dependent upon CPI increases.

In contrast, active civil servants, military personnel, and teachers benefit from annual reviews. Lee said active personnel have received a 4% salary increase this year, leaving retirees feeling shortchanged.