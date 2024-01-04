Video Surveillance Storage Market Dynamics with Top Players, Gross Margin, Regional Demand, Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Video Surveillance Storage Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Video Surveillance Storage Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global video surveillance storage market revenue was around US$ 13.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 39.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Video surveillance storage is the procedure of storing real-time video data created by surveillance cameras on a storage device. Video surveillance systems are utilized for campus safety, stadium safety, airport safety, hospital and patient safety, and police safety.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the installation of video surveillance systems due to increasing security concerns is pushing the growth of the video surveillance storage market.

– The availability of inexpensive hard disk drives and the advances in storage technology propel the growth of the video surveillance storage market.

– The increase in government regulations for installing video surveillance systems in particular public places boosts the growth of the video surveillance storage market.

– The high cost of budget and innovation and security issue over cloud-based storage restrictions hinders the growth of the video surveillance storage market.

– The rise in the adoption of emerging technologies like IoT and cloud computing as well as the increased concentration on the responsible and ethical usage of technology are anticipated to deliver lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the global video surveillance storage market because of the lockdowns imposed by governments of different countries. Also, COVID-19 has driven the increased usage of solutions like license plate recognition and the usage of touchless solutions like facial recognition access control.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global video surveillance storage market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the rise in the use of video surveillance storage in commercial, residential, government, and industrial sectors for security objectives.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global video surveillance storage market are:

– Carbon Black Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Crowdstrike Inc.

– Intel Corporation

– McAfee, LLC

– Microsoft Corporation

– Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

– RSA Security LLC.

– Symantec Corporation

– Trend Micro Incorporated.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global video surveillance storage market segmentation focuses on Component, Storage Media, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Hardware

– Storage Area Network (SAN)

– Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

– Network Attached Storage (NAS)

– Others

– Software

– Video Management Software

– Video Analytics

– Service Type

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation based on Storage Media

– Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

– Solid State Drive (SSD)

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– Education

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Media and Entertainment

– Retail

– Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

– Transportation and Logistics

– Others

– Government and Defense

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

