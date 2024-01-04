Warehouse Automation Systems Market Size 2024 Share Estimation, Growth, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Warehouse Automation Systems Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Warehouse Automation Systems Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global warehouse automation systems market revenue was around US$ billion 25.1 in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 93 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Warehouse automation is the procedure of operating technology to increase the efficiency of warehouse processes like assembly and moving. Also, these procedures could involve mechanics to help move products between facilities or database systems to allow tracking of each area or warehouse.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The surge in the adoption of IoT and robotics and the rise in investments in research and development activities in the warehouse management system push the growth of the warehouse automation systems market.

– The rise in e-commerce sales boosts the growth of the warehouse automation systems market.

– The high setup and installation cost of warehouse robots, the lack of skilled workforce to function, and the high capital investment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the warehouse automation systems market.

– The increasing adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, machine learning (ML), and others is anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the growth of the warehouse automation systems market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted the value chain of the warehouse automation systems market. The market has recorded steady investments for its developments and has become a huge contributor to economic growth. It has further resulted in lessened shipments of solutions and components of warehouse automation and the revenues generated from them.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the warehouse automation systems market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the large-scale adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, and big data analytics in different countries in the region.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of sensor technology and robotics by different organizations.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global warehouse automation systems market are:

– ABB Ltd.

– Automation Tooling Systems

– Amazon Robotics

– Fetch Robotics, Inc.

– FANUC Corporation

– Kuka AG

– Locus Robotics

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– SSI Schaefer AG

– Omron Corporation

– Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc.

– Muratec

– Kion Group

– Daifuku

– KNAPP Group

– Seegrid

– GreyOrange

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global warehouse automation systems market segmentation focuses on Component, Automation Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solution

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation based on Automation Type

– Physical Automation

– Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

– Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

– Sortation Systems

– Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

– Others

– Digital Automation

– Warehouse Management Software

– Handheld Terminals

– Others

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

– Manufacturing

– Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment

– High-Tech and Consumer Electronics

– Materials and Chemicals

– Others

– Food and Beverages

– Transportation and Logistics

– Automotive

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

