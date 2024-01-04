USB Cable Market Trends, Upcoming Trends, Future Demand, Comprehensive Research Study, Status, Future and 2024-2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the USB Cable Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the USB Cable Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global USB cable market revenue was around US$ 15.30 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 69.86 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.24% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Universal serial bus (USB) is high-speed connectivity and a “plug and play” interface between a computer and peripherals. USB cables are utilized for data transfer, communication, and to deliver power supply from computers to electronic devices. It is utilized to connect different electronic devices like mice, printers, keyboards, scanners, cameras, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The surge in the need for consumer electronics is the prime cause that pushes the growth of the universal serial bus (USB) cable industry during the forecast period.

– The rise in penetration of video conferencing, Video on Demand, gaming, and home surveillance devices accelerates the growth of the USB cable market.

– The security issues from USB serve as a major limitation for the growth of the USB cable market.

– The automotive industry proposes a lucrative growth opportunity for the universal serial bus (USB) cable market.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the growth of the USB cable market because of a significant influence on prime players functioning in the supply chain. Also, the rise in investment in automotive and commercial expenditure globally is acting as one of the main factors that pushed the growth of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America maintains a substantial share of the global USB cable market. The U.S. holds the major market share because of the higher rate of technology adoption and the presence of leading market players in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global USB cable market are:

– Bose Corporation

– Eaton Corporation plc (Tripp Lite)

– FIT Hon Teng Limited (Belkin International, Inc.)

– Future Technology Devices International Ltd. (FTDI)

– inMusic, LLC (ION Audio)

– NI (Diligent, Inc.)

– Nikon Corporation

– Panasonic Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Xilinx Inc.

– Other prominent key companies

Segmentation Outline

The global USB cable market segmentation focuses on Type, Functionality, Product Type, Application, Industry Vertical, Charging Power Delivery, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– USB type A

– USB type B

– USB type C

Segmentation based Functionality

– USB 1.x

– USB 2.0

– USB 3.x

– USB 4

Segmentation based on Product Type

– USB data cable

– USB charger

– Multifunctional USB cable

Segmentation based on Application

– Smartphone

– Camera

– Camcorder

– Printer

– Scanner

– Computer

– TV

– Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– Commercial

– IT and telecommunication

– Industrial

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Others

Segmentation based on Charging Power Delivery

– 0.5 To 15W

– 15 To 27W

– 27 To 45W

– 45 To 100W

– 100 To 240W

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

