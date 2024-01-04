Solar Thermal Market Share 2024, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Solar Thermal Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Solar Thermal Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global solar thermal market revenue was around US$ 22.5 billion in 2022 and the solar thermal industry is estimated to reach US$ 35.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Solar thermal systems gather energy from the sun and convert it into heat which is utilized to raise the temperature of a heat transfer fluid. This fluid can be water, air, or specially designed fluid which can be directly utilized for hot water or space cooling and heating.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in demand for power and the decline of freshwater resources in developing and developed countries across the world will push the growth of the solar thermal market.

– Solar thermal is anticipated to notice growth at a gradual rate as direct drying and heating, and water desalination have a huge demand for solar heating systems.

– For generating electricity from solar energy, photovoltaic generators are more suitable and they are already used to build Gigawatt photovoltaic power stations; hence, there will be a slight decline in the utilization of solar thermal systems in the power generation sector

– The presence of utilization to trap sun rays and develop energy for final use will deliver plenty of opportunities for the development of the growth of the solar thermal market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the solar thermal market. The major problem was that there was a possibility that companies may not be capable of meeting the project delivery timelines that could change tax treatment or eligibility for state incentives for such tasks.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominating region in the global solar thermal market during the forecast period. The primary reasons contributing to the growth are the growing energy demand in the region, further attributed to the rising population and urbanization noticed in recent years.

Leading Companies

The leading companies profiled in the global solar thermal market are: –

– Solareast Holdings Co. Ltd

– Greenonetec Solarindustrie GmbH

– BTE Solar Co. Ltd

– Linuo Ritter International Co. Ltd

– Photon Energy Systems Limited.

– BrightSource Energy

– Parvelon CSP Technologies

– Abengoa Solar

– Siemens AG

– Acciona

– SolarReserve

– Torresol Energy

– Trivelli Energy

– Sener

– Lointek

– SCHOTT

– Abors green GmbH

– Liontek

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global solar thermal market segmentation focuses on Application, End Use, Collector Type, System, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

– Hot Water Systems

– Domestic

– Large

– Solar Combi Systems

– Swimming Pool Heating

– Others

Segmentation based on End Use

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

Segmentation based on Collector Type

– Evacuated Tube Collector

– Flat Plate Collector

– Unglazed Water Collector

– Air Collector

Segmentation based on System

– Thermosiphon Solar Heating System

– Pumped Solar Heating System

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

