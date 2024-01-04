Variable Frequency Drive Market 2024 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Variable Frequency Drive Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Variable Frequency Drive Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global variable frequency drive market revenue was around US$ 21.6 billion in 2022 and the global market is estimated to reach US$ 33.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Variable frequency drive is utilized for regulating the frequency and voltage of electrical motors. It decreases the power consumption and expands the efficiency of the electrical equipment. It is used in a diverse set of industries like commercial buildings, power, chemical, petrochemical, gas and oil, mining, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The global variable frequency drive industry is anticipated to notice significant growth primarily due to a surge in demand for efficient energy utilization of electrical equipment like pumps, fans, motors, and others.

– The increase in the adoption of variable frequency drive technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) is anticipated to have a positive influence on the growth of the variable frequency drive market.

– The high cost is estimated to hinder the growth of the variable frequency drive market during the forecast period.

– Modernization of power infrastructure is therefore anticipated to boost the demand for variable frequency drives and create lucrative variable frequency drive market opportunities for the market players.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the global variable frequency drive market. This market has encountered lower-than-expected demand across all regions compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global variable frequency drive market during the forecast period because of the opportunities emerging from relatively higher economic and infrastructure development in the region and rapid technological improvement has led to higher acceptability of the drives in several industries.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global variable frequency drive market are: –

– ABB Ltd

– Siemens

– Danfoss

– Schneider Electric

– General Electric

– Hitachi

– Honeywell International

– Nord Drive Systems

– Techsuppen

– CG Power

– Saksun Industries

– A.S. Automation

– Parker Hannifin

– Sew-Eurodrive

– Rockwell Automation

– Fuji Electric

– Delta Electronics.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global variable frequency drive market segmentation focuses on Application, End-use, Type, Voltage type, Power rating, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

– Pumps

– Conveyors

– Fans

– Compressors

– Others

Segmentation based on End use

– Oil and gas

– Industrial

– Power

– Infrastructure

Segmentation based Type

– AC Drive

– DC Drive

– Servo Drive

Segmentation based on Voltage type

– Low

– Medium

Segmentation based on Power rating

– Micro (0-5 kW)

– Low (6-40 kW)

– Medium (41-200 kW)

– High (>200 kW)

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

