Taiwan to conduct live-fire drill near Dongsha Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) recently announced a series of live-fire exercises to be conducted around Dongsha Island between Feb. 24 and March 2.

The drills will take place in the surrounding waters of Dongsha Island, according to Taiwan’s Fisheries Agency, and a maximum projectile altitude of 12,000 feet has been set. It warned fishing vessels to stay away from the area during that time.

Though no specific weapons were disclosed, it is likely the CGA will be firing arms already deployed on the island, including 40mm anti-aircraft guns, T-75 machine guns, Kestrel anti-armor rockets, 120 mm mortars, and Stinger missiles, per Liberty Times.

Dongsha Island is located southwest of Taiwan, between the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, making it a significant geopolitical hotspot. Before 2000, it was primarily defended by the Marine Corps, but the CGA later took over patrol duties.