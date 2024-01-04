Taiwan’s Asus teases dual-display laptop ahead of CES 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus teased its new dual-display Zenbook laptop on Tuesday (Jan. 2) ahead of its launch event scheduled to take place at CES 2024 next week in Las Vegas, U.S.

Asus described the new laptop as having two “full-size OLED screens” and a full-size keyboard in a post on X. According to NotebookCheck.net, the laptop appears to be from the Zenbook Duo series, which comes with a detachable keyboard and can be used in various ways, including in desktop mode with a dual monitor.

The social media post also referenced “Dual-AI Experiences” which could mean that the laptop will come with the Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake processors, which are usually marketed as AI PCs, per NotebookCheck.net.

The company did not release any other details about the new laptop, which will be unveiled at 9 a.m. local time on Jan. 9 at CES 2024. This year’s consumer tech trade show will take place from Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.