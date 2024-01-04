Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Asus teases dual-display laptop ahead of CES 2024

New Asus laptop comes with 2 ‘full-size OLED screens’ and ‘full-size keyboard’

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/04 17:55
(Asus image)

(Asus image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus teased its new dual-display Zenbook laptop on Tuesday (Jan. 2) ahead of its launch event scheduled to take place at CES 2024 next week in Las Vegas, U.S.

Asus described the new laptop as having two “full-size OLED screens” and a full-size keyboard in a post on X. According to NotebookCheck.net, the laptop appears to be from the Zenbook Duo series, which comes with a detachable keyboard and can be used in various ways, including in desktop mode with a dual monitor.

The social media post also referenced “Dual-AI Experiences” which could mean that the laptop will come with the Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake processors, which are usually marketed as AI PCs, per NotebookCheck.net.

The company did not release any other details about the new laptop, which will be unveiled at 9 a.m. local time on Jan. 9 at CES 2024. This year’s consumer tech trade show will take place from Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Asus
Asus dual-display laptop
Zenbook Duo
CES 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Asus rated Best Taiwan Global Brand for 2023 by Interbrand
Asus rated Best Taiwan Global Brand for 2023 by Interbrand
2023/11/29 17:28
Taiwan’s Asus to set up server production line in US
Taiwan’s Asus to set up server production line in US
2023/11/20 17:29
Intel licenses mini-PC business to Taiwan’s Asus
Intel licenses mini-PC business to Taiwan’s Asus
2023/10/03 12:33
Intel mini-PCs now part of Taiwan’s Asus product lineup
Intel mini-PCs now part of Taiwan’s Asus product lineup
2023/09/05 16:43
Intel signs agreement with Taiwan's Asus to produce mini-PCs
Intel signs agreement with Taiwan's Asus to produce mini-PCs
2023/07/19 12:39