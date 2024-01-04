Savory Snack Product Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2032

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Savory Snack Product Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors.

The “Savory Snack Product Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Global Savory Snack Product Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Savory Snack Product Market is valued approximately at USD 184.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Savory snacks are foods that have a salty or spicy flavor rather than a sweet profile. Savory snacks are produced with a variety of ingredients such as vegetables, nuts, grains, fruits, vegetable oils, and spices. These tasty treats are loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals. The market is driven by the key factors such as expansion of the retail industry globally and increasing demand for convenient food products. The retail industry is one of the world’s leading sales channels for savory snack goods. The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and other industrialized countries have a wide network of supermarkets and hypermarkets that serve the majority of the population.

For instance, as per Statista, the total sales generated from retail market was USD 25 trillion in 2019 with the forecast to reach USD 27 trillion by 2022. Moreover, growing eCommerce penetration in the developing countries boost the market growth of savory snack product. For instance, as per Statista, e-commerce market in Africa expanded from 3.9 percent in 2019 to 27.9 percent in 2021. Further, it is forecast to reach 40 percent by 2025. However, growing inclination of consumers towards low fat and low sodium products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the study of global Savory Snack product market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market in terms of revenue. Factors such as growing demand of sacks and convenience food across the region. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in upcoming years owing to rising consumers’ preference for convenience food in an urbanized world.

Major market player included in this report are:

BLUE DIAMOND GROWERS

NESTLE SA

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

HAIN CELESTIAL

THE LORENZ BAHLSEN SNACK-WORLD GMBH & CO KG

CONAGRA BRANDS

GRUPO BIMBO

UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION

MARS, INCORPORATED

OLD DUTCH FOODS INC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By product:

Potato chips

Extruded snacks

Popcorn

Nuts & seeds

Puffed snacks

Tortillas

Other products

By Flavor:

Barbeque

Spice

Salty

Plain/unflavoured

Other flavours

By distribution channel:

Retail

foodservice

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

