Vegan Yogurt Market Emerging Technologies to Drive Growth Forecast by Top Players

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Vegan Yogurt Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors.

The “Vegan Yogurt Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Global Vegan Yogurt Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Vegan Yogurt Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Vegan Yogurt is gaining popularity among the millennials and the people who wants to make healthy & environment friendly food choices. The rise in adoption of vegan diet by the population around the world is driving the market growth. According to the sentientmedia.org, U.S., witnessed 300% increase in vegan population between 2004 and 2019. Likewise, as per foodrevolution.org, the vegan population in the UK, grew by 350%, from 2010 till 2020. The other driving factor for the market growth in increase in the launch of new products. For instance, in February 2022, Coffee chain Starbucks launched a vegan yogurt drink in Korea with a flavor product named “Pine Coco Green Yogurt Blended”. Likewise, in June 2020, Indian company Epigamia launched non-dairy coconut milk yogurt. Similarly, in August 2021, Silk dairy free brand launched vegan Greek-style yogurts made with coconut milk. Also, rising awareness about animal cruelty, positive influence of social media and environment friendly production & consumption of vegan food products contributing to the market growth over the forecast period. However, high prices of products and Vitamin-B12 deficiency in these products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Vegan Yogurt Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to large number of lactose intolerant people and presence of established companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to increasing concerns regarding environment impact, growing chronic diseases and enhanced standards of living.

MAJOR MARKET PLAYER INCLUDED IN THIS REPORT ARE:

Hain Celestial

Danone

General Mills Inc.

Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc

Good Karma Foods, Inc.

Hudson River Foods

Nancy’s

Kite Hill

Coyo Pty Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Soy

Almond

Rice

Others

By Livestock:

Hypermarket, Supermarket, & Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

