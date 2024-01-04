Educational Robot Market Size 2024, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Company Profiles with Strategies, Supply Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Educational Robot Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Educational Robot Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global educational robot market was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Educational robotics is an improved teaching solution created to assist students in learning the design, application, analysis, and function of robots. Educational robotics contains non-humanoid and humanoid applications that can be taught from elementary school to graduate programs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The educational robot market share is anticipated to notice notable growth during the forecast period because of the rise in investment in EdTech in emerging economies.

– The surging demand for collaborative robots in education sectors has pushed the growth of the educational robot market.

– The growing research and developments associated with humanoid robots to transform the service sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the educational robot market during the forecast period.

– The high costs related to educational robots are one of the prime factors that limit the growth of the educational robot market.

– The introduction of industrial robots in high schools is anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the growth of the educational robot market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the growth of the educational robot market because of its significant influence on prime market players. Also, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to complete and partial lockdowns implemented by different governments controlled the growth of the educational robot market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the educational robot market because of the presence of prime players in this region. The adoption of next-generation AI-robot solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the educational robot industry in this region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global educational robot market are: –

– Fanuc Corporation

– ABB Ltd.

– YASKAWA Electric

– KUKA

– Universal Robots

– SoftBank Robotics Group

– Hanson Robotics

– Robotis

– Robolink

– Ubtech Robotics

– Seiko Epson

– Hyulim Robot

– Probotics America

– Aisoy Robotics

– Sanbot Innovation

– Kinderlab Robotics

– Soapbox Labs.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global educational robot market segmentation focuses on Type, Component, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Service Robot

– Humanoid

– Non-humanoid

– Industrial Robot

Segmentation based on Component

– Hardware

– Robotics Arms

– Controllers

– Sensors

– Power Source System

– Others

– Software

Segmentation based on End User

– Secondary Education

– Higher Education

– Others

– Primary Education

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

