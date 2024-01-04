Data Visualization Tools Market Share 2024 Size, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Data Visualization Tools Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Data Visualization Tools Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global data visualization tools market revenue was around US$ 8.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

A graphical representation of data and information is known as a data visualization. Data visualization tools, which contain visual components like graphs, charts, and maps, make it easy to comprehend and view outliers, trends, and patterns in data. Data visualization tools are essential for the process of decision-making and function optimization in the modern business world.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The increase in demand for remote and work-from-home working policies during the period of the pandemic helped drive the growth of global data analytics and remote management solutions, hence increasing the demand for the data visualization tools market.

– The sharing challenges and data privacy on data visualization tools platforms can hinder the growth of the data visualization tools market.

– The integration of developed tools like data analytics and machine learning with data visualization tool solutions suites is anticipated to deliver remunerative opportunities for the growth of the data visualization tools industry during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The data visualization software has noticed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the dramatically expanded dependence on digital devices and the rising online presence of people during the pandemic-induced social distancing policies and lockdowns, which boosted the requirement for data visualization tools.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the data visualization software market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of its high engagement of data visualization solutions vendors like Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and IBM Corporation, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market for data visualization tools technology within the region during the forecast period.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice significant growth during the forecast period because of the rapid technological and economic developments in the region, which is anticipated to boost the growth of data visualization tools solutions in the region in the future.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global data visualization tools market are: –

– Alibaba Group Holding Limited

– ALTERYX, INC.

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Domo, Inc.

– Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

– GoodData Corporation

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Klipfolio Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle

– QlikTech International AB

– Salesforce, Inc.

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Sisense Inc.

– TIBCO Software Inc.

– Zegami

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global data visualization tools market segmentation focuses on Offering, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

– Software

– Standalone

– Integrated

– Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Segmentation based on Application

– Supply Chain

– Sales and Marketing

– Finance

– Human resources (HR)

– Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– Media and Entertainment

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government

– Energy and Utilities

– Transportation

– Retail and E-commerce

– IT and Telecom

– Education

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

