Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Size, Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global agriculture supply chain management market revenue was around US$ 358.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 852 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Supply chain management handles the flow of services and goods and contains all functions that convert raw materials into final products. Also, agriculture supply chain management involves handling interaction between companies responsible for the effective supply and production of products from farms to consumers to reliably satisfy consumers in terms of quality, quantity, and price requirements.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Factors like growth in the usage of cloud-based supply chain management (SCM) software, rise in demand for demand management solutions among agri-business organizations, and surge in requirement for enhanced supply chain visibility expand the growth of the agriculture supply chain management market.

– The high cost related to the maintenance and implementation of supply chain management (SCM) solution uncertainty in regulations and the lack of standards are the factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the agriculture supply chain management market.

– The growth in globalization and urbanization and integration of blockchain technology in agriculture supply chain management develop market opportunities for the key players functioning in the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe influence on the global agriculture supply chain management market. It has caused disturbances in the agricultural supply chain due to problems in the arrangement of the transport vehicles, lack of supplies from other states, transportation restrictions, labor shortage, fluctuation in prices, inefficient cold chain facilities, and lack of collectors/aggregators in the market. Also, the pandemic has affected the global import and export of agricultural products because of global trade limitations. All these activities have negatively impacted the global agriculture supply chain management market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global agriculture supply chain management market during the forecast period. Its vast global contribution to the agricultural supply chain management market has contributed to its leading place. Also, the strong growth of the Asia Pacific economy is pushed by the development of different new enterprises and businesses investing heavily in agriculture.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global agriculture supply chain management market are: –

– Chainpoint

– Proagrica

– IBM

– SAP

– Agri Value Chain

– AirDAO

– BEXT360

– FCE Group AG

– Intellync

– EKA

– KPMG

– Geora Ltd, Grainchain, Inc.

– BlueCircle

– Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI Platform)

– AgriDigital

– Vesatogo Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global agriculture supply chain management market segmentation focuses on Components, Solution Type, Deployment Model, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solution

– Services

Segmentation based on Solution Type

– Inventory management solutions

– Fleet management solutions

– Supplier management

– Market intelligence

– Food safety and compliance

– Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

– On-premise

– On-Demand/Cloud-Based

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

