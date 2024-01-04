Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Size 2024 Industry Growth Statistics, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automated Barriers and Bollards Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automated Barriers and Bollards Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global automated barriers and bollards market revenue was around US$ 1.46 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The automated barrier is a motorized boom barrier gate utilized for handling vehicular movement, and automated bollards are solid posts, that are typically utilized to create an architectural or protective perimeter around a building. Automated barriers are vastly utilized in parking lots and toll booths, whereas, automated bollards are used in high-security applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The automated barriers and bollards market has noticed significant growth in the past decade because of the expanded spending on commercial and residential building construction in developed countries.

– Rapid urbanization and the rise in global population drive the growth of the building construction sector; therefore, pushing demand in the automated barriers and bollards market.

– The automated barriers and bollards are available in a broad range of sizes and with different functional technologies, thereby positively influencing the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the automated barriers and bollards market because of the limitations on construction activities. Also, automated barriers and bollards could not be manufactured during the lockdown period.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe dominated the global automated barriers and bollards market in terms of revenue. Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in the construction of commercial buildings.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automated barriers and bollards market are: –

– Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

– Bollor? Group (Automatic Systems)

– CAME S.p.A

– FAAC Group (Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH)

– Houston System Inc.

– La Barri?re Automatique

– Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd.

– Nice S.p.A

– Omnitec Group

– RIB srl.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global automated barriers and bollards market segmentation focuses on End User Industry, Type, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on End User Industry

– Building complexes

– Public infrastructure

Segmentation based on Type

– Barriers

– Bollards

Segmentation based on Technology

– RFID

– Remote Controlled

– Loop Detectors

– Others

– Push button

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

