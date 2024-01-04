Zero Energy Buildings Market Growth Statistics 2024, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Zero Energy Buildings Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Zero Energy Buildings Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global zero energy buildings market revenue was around US$ 85.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 403 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Zero-energy buildings are highly energy-efficient buildings. For the electricity and energy requirements, these buildings are generally dependent on the energy and electricity created on-site by their renewable energy systems like wind and solar power. Zero energy buildings heavily depend on direct sun energy for lighting and heating in the interior spaces of the building.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The market is mainly pushed by integrated global efforts for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the rise in building construction activities due to quick urbanization.

– The growth in rapid urbanization and the global population pushes the growth of the building construction sector; therefore, driving the demand in zero energy buildings market.

– The different government initiatives that have incentivized the adoption of zero-energy buildings and their elements are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the zero energy buildings market.

– The high initial cost of zero energy building systems is anticipated to hinder the growth of the energy-building market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the production of many energy-efficient components of zero energy buildings due to the implementation of lockdowns across the world. The economic downshift initially resulted in reduced spending on different non-residential and residential building construction projects.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the zero energy buildings market in terms of revenue, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to expanded investments in building construction projects for non-residential and residential purposes.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global zero energy buildings market are: –

– Altura Associates

– Canadian Solar Inc.

– DABITRON Group Canary Islands

– Daikin industries Ltd.

– GreenTree Global

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Integrated Environmental Solutions

– Johnsons Control International Plc

– Kingspan Group Plc.

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– NEO LLC

– Saint-Gobain (Sage glass)

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens AG

– Solatube International

– SunPower Corp.

– Trane Technologies plc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global zero energy buildings market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Lighting

– HVAC Systems

– Other

Segmentation based on Solution

– Systems

– Buildings Components

Segmentation based on Application

– Residential

– Non-residential

– Commercial

– Institutional

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

