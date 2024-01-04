Automotive Trailer Market 2024 Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automotive Trailer Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automotive Trailer Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global automotive trailer market revenue was around US$ 21.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 30.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Automotive trailers are unpowered vehicles towed by a powered vehicle with the use of a hitch. These trailers are utilized to transport commodities and goods from one place to another. They are utilized for recreational purposes like carrying luggage, fishing boats, or as mobile homes with limited facilities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth of the global automotive trailer market is pushed by the development of the logistics industry, associated with an increase in cold chain transportation, extra carriage capacity of trailers, and cost reduction.

– Factors like the rise in environmental matters regarding refrigerated trailers and the high maintenance cost of automotive trailers hinder the growth of the automotive trailer market.

– The rise in attention toward trailer platooning and the technological improvements in automotive trailers is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive trailer market.

Impact of COVID-19

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the global automotive trailer market because of the commute limitations and the expected weak financial performance of the market players. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was visible with organizations preparing strategic cost-saving plans.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive trailer market in terms of revenue because of the rise in technological developments by key players, research and development activities, and the rapid adoption of innovative technologies in creating reliable, advanced, and efficient automotive trailers.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive trailer market are: –

– B?ckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

– China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

– Dennison Trailers Ltd.

– Great Dane

– Humbaur GmbH

– Hyundai Motor Group (HYUNDAI Translead, Inc.)

– Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd.

– Schmitz Cargobull

– Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

– Wabash National Corporation.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global automotive trailer market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Trailer Type, Axle Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

– Two-wheeler and Bike

– Passenger Car

– Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Trailer Type

Segmentation based on Axle Type

– Single Axle

– Tandem Axle

– Three or More Than Three Axle

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

