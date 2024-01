Automotive Logistics Market Share 2024, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automotive Logistics Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automotive Logistics Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global automotive logistics market revenue was around US$ 256.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Automotive logistics is widely known as the procedure of moving and coordinating resources like inventory, equipment, and materials related to finished vehicles and automotive parts from one location to the preferred destination.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth of the global automotive logistics market is driven because of the rise in international trade, the development of the e-commerce industry globally, and the increase in free trade agreements between nations.

– The stringent emission regulations hinder the growth of the automotive logistics market.

– The technological improvements are factors anticipated to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic affected almost every individual and the dimensions of economic activity globally. As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, essential supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry were restricted.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global automotive logistics market during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive logistics market in the region is majorly attributed to the rising e-commerce industry in emerging economies in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive logistics market are: –

– A.P. Moller-Maersk

– CEVA Logistics AG

– C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

– DB Schenker

– Deutsche Post AG

– DSV A/S

– FedEx Corporation

– Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

– Kuehne+Nagel International AG

– Nippon Express Co., Ltd

– Schenker Deutschland AG

– United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global automotive logistics market segmentation focuses on Mode of Transport, Distribution Area, Service, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Mode of Transport

– Land

– Air

– Sea

Segmentation based on Distribution Area

– Domestic

– International

Segmentation based on Service

– Warehousing

– Transportation

Segmentation based on Type

– Finished Vehicles

– Automotive Parts

Segmentation based Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

