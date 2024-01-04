Taiwan cruise market up to 50% of pre-COVID level

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The harbors of Kaohsiung and Keelung saw 550,000 visitors disembark from 320 cruise ships last year, a return to 50% of pre-pandemic levels, the Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) said Wednesday (Jan. 3).

The harbor management company added that its revenue for 2023 was likely to reach a record NT$28.1 billion (US$906.54 million), per the Liberty Times. Contracts with private firms brought in NT$26.7 billion.

While the prospects for 2024 were still positive, the company acknowledged that the war in the Middle East might have an impact. Container shipping now mostly takes the route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, resulting in longer travel times and higher fuel costs. Some freighters reduced their speed from 25 knots to 18 or 20 knots, cutting their fuel spending by one-third in the process, TIPC said.

The company was also involved in Taiwan’s promotion of wind energy, with piers in Taichung and Tainan’s Anping either completed or being prepared for related projects.