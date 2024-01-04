Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan cruise market up to 50% of pre-COVID level

Ports also gearing up for wind energy projects

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/04 17:39
Archived photo of Kaohsiung Port and its cruise terminal. 

Archived photo of Kaohsiung Port and its cruise terminal.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The harbors of Kaohsiung and Keelung saw 550,000 visitors disembark from 320 cruise ships last year, a return to 50% of pre-pandemic levels, the Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) said Wednesday (Jan. 3).

The harbor management company added that its revenue for 2023 was likely to reach a record NT$28.1 billion (US$906.54 million), per the Liberty Times. Contracts with private firms brought in NT$26.7 billion.

While the prospects for 2024 were still positive, the company acknowledged that the war in the Middle East might have an impact. Container shipping now mostly takes the route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, resulting in longer travel times and higher fuel costs. Some freighters reduced their speed from 25 knots to 18 or 20 knots, cutting their fuel spending by one-third in the process, TIPC said.

The company was also involved in Taiwan’s promotion of wind energy, with piers in Taichung and Tainan’s Anping either completed or being prepared for related projects.
harbors
cruises
cruise ships
post-COVID revival
Kaohsiung Port
Keelung Port
Taiwan International Ports Corporation

RELATED ARTICLES

2 tourism duck boats to arrive in northern Taiwan
2 tourism duck boats to arrive in northern Taiwan
2023/09/27 10:01
Taiwan counts on trains, birds to shrink tourism deficit with Japan
Taiwan counts on trains, birds to shrink tourism deficit with Japan
2023/09/15 16:12
Taiwan plans to auction off ship abandoned by Chinese owner
Taiwan plans to auction off ship abandoned by Chinese owner
2023/08/04 16:03
Container ship at south Taiwan port evacuated after hull takes on water
Container ship at south Taiwan port evacuated after hull takes on water
2023/07/20 20:37
MSC cruise ship takes 4,000 visitors to Taiwan
MSC cruise ship takes 4,000 visitors to Taiwan
2023/05/04 14:19