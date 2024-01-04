Century-old steam locomotive comes back to life in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After two years of restoration, the Alishan steam locomotive No. 21 will return to service, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said on Thursday (Jan. 4).

The coal-fired steam locomotive, a century-old national treasure, will depart from Chiayi Station to Beimen Station along the Alishan Link Railway on the first Saturday of every month starting Jan. 6, per RTI.

The steam locomotive was originally intended to carry timber from Alishan into nearby Chiayi City. It was retired in the 1980s and was displayed in Chiayi Park for 40 years.

In 2019, the locomotive was returned to the Forestry and Conservation Agency, which conducted a major restoration that included nine months of trial operation.

Special commemorative tickets for travel on steam locomotive. (CNA photo)

Five departures will leave from Beimen Station on the first Saturday of each month, with the earliest train departing at 10 a.m. and the latest at 3 p.m. There will also be five departures from Chiayi Station, with the earliest beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the latest at 3:30 p.m.

Passengers are encouraged to visit a special garage housing other forestry and railway vehicles, as well as special exhibitions dedicated to the timber industry in Alishan.

Tickets can be purchased on the day of intended travel, with roundtrip fares costing NT$400 (US$13) and one-way tickets costing NT$250. A train ticket includes guide fees and a special souvenir ticket.

Children under six years old or under 115 centimeters are free of charge.