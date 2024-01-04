Quirky campaign promises steal spotlight as Taiwan gears up for elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For some, the political manifestos of candidates in Taiwan have become a source of amusement whenever the country holds a local or national election.

This phenomenon is once again evident as Taiwan approaches a legislative election next Saturday (Jan. 13), coupled with the presidential race. A total of 113 seats are up for grabs, and some independent candidates or candidates from smaller parties with dim prospects of being elected are attracting attention with their bizarre and certainly not serious policies.

In the Taipei electoral district, Chen Yuan-fa (陳源發) proposes “hybrid vigor” as the solution to the dwindling population, suggesting the introduction of "healthy, smart, and beautiful youths from around the world to mate with Taiwanese for the reproduction of premium offspring," as outlined in his political platform.

Meanwhile, Chu I-ming (朱翊銘) in Taipei advocates for "banning taros in hotpot dishes and mixing rice with curry sauce." This seemingly references personal dining preferences that some may find unacceptable.

Taking it a step further, Su Chun-chieh (蘇群傑) in Changhua used the occasion to make a marriage proposal to a woman surnamed Lu (盧) living in "the land occupied by the Chinese Communist Party." This, however, reveals itself as a tale of unrequited love involving a lovesick man pining for someone he believes now resides in China, per UDN.

Manifestos like these often ignite lively discussions and draw ridicule, showcasing the distinctive Taiwanese-style democracy that promises a great extent of freedom. However, this freedom of expression comes with a cost—one must deposit NT$200,000 (US$6,447) for legislative candidacy.

As the nation navigates the electoral landscape, these unconventional campaign promises add a touch of humor and peculiarity to the democratic process.



