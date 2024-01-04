Japan holds off on Taiwan assistance following deadly quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan has not requested any search and rescue aid from Taiwan, the National Fire Agency said on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

A 160-member team was quickly assembled following the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan’s Noto Peninsula on New Year’s Day. The team included four doctors, four nurses, one structural engineer, four search dogs, and 13 tons of equipment and was ready for immediate dispatch via a charter flight if Japan needed assistance, NFA said in a press release.

However, after contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (Jan. 3) and confirming no demand for international humanitarian aid from Japan, the team was disbanded at 2 p.m. the same day. News of this incident sparked heated discussions on Japanese social media platforms.

Tokyo's Arakawa Ward Councilor, Eiji Kosaka, expressed bewilderment on X at the severe damage and apparent insufficient local resources and manpower. He questioned Japan’s refusal of aid, asking if it was "Kishida's government showing favoritism toward China?"

Renowned journalist and author, Ryusho Kadota, also questioned the decision, asking, "Are Prime Minister Kishida and Foreign Minister Kamikawa (Yoko) so reluctant to deepen the friendship between Japan and Taiwan?"

Numerous Japanese netizens joined in the debate, thanking Taiwan for expressing immediate concern akin to the support received during the 2011 Tohoku earthquake. "Taiwan's rescue team is excellent, why refuse it?" they asked.

Taiwan announced on Thursday (Jan. 4) that it would donate 60 million yen (NT$ 12.95 million) to Japan for rescue and post-disaster reconstruction efforts. The Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Health and Welfare to establish a relief fund, to which Taiwan nationals and foreign residents can donate to.