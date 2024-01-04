Firefighting robot debuted in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chiayi City Fire Department debuted a firefighting robot on Thursday (Jan. 4).

The firefighting robot is to be used in dangerous situations such as factory fires, where firefighters face the risk of explosions, toxic smoke, and a lack of oxygen. The robot will be given to the Chiayi City Fire Bureau Second Corps Houhu Branch, which has a high density of factories.

A local company, CT Engineering, donated the firefighting robot valued at NT$1.9 million (US$61,300), which is controlled remotely and makes use of water jet turrets to undertake multi-directional disaster rescue missions.

Tests of the robot were carried out last December, with improvements and tuning performed before the official public debut.

During a prayer ceremony at the Cheng Huang Temple the same day, Chiayi City Deputy Mayor Lin Rui-yan (林瑞彥) said firefighters "go through water and fire" to protect the public and ensure public safety. He described every firefighter as an urban hero, per CTS.

Lin thanked the temple for its long-term support of the local fire department as well as public welfare. The prayer ceremony was also attended by a mobile blood donation vehicle, allowing citizens to support those who are less fortunate.