Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market Overview, Industry Trends and Growing Opportunities Till 2032 | Abbott Laboratories Inc., Abiomed, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH

Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032

Global artificial organ and bionics market will reach $73.93 billion by 2032, growing by 8.5% annually over 2022-2032. The growth is driven by a rising incidence of organ failure due to lifestyle disorders and road accidents, scarcity of organ donors, increase in geriatric population, technological advancements in healthcare, the availability of cutting-edge artificial support systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and the increasing FDA approvals for implants. Highlighted with 88 tables and 96 figures, this 183-page report ?Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market 2022-2032 by Product Type (Organ, Bionics), Material (Metals, Polymers, Ceramics), Technology (Mechanical, Electronic), Fixation Type (Implantable, Wearable), Age Group (up to 17, 18-34, 35-49, 50-64, 65+), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global artificial organ and bionics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify artificial organ and bionics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Material, Technology, Fixation Type, Age Group, End User, and Region.

Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market Overview:

The global artificial organs and bionics market is experiencing profound growth and innovation, propelled by advancements in medical technology and a rising prevalence of organ failure and chronic diseases. Artificial organs and bionics are increasingly becoming integral components of modern healthcare, offering life-saving solutions and improved quality of life for patients. North America, with its well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development, stands as a major contributor to the global market. The region witnesses a high adoption of artificial organs and bionics, driven by a growing aging population and a rising incidence of organ failures, particularly in the heart and kidney.

Europe is also a key player in the global artificial organs and bionics market, characterized by a strong focus on technological innovation and a supportive regulatory environment. Countries within the European Union are investing in research to develop advanced bionic technologies and artificial organs, contributing to the region’s prominence in the global market. The emphasis on improving patient outcomes and addressing the shortage of donor organs fuels the adoption of these innovative medical solutions across European healthcare systems.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a significant market for artificial organs and bionics, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing awareness of advanced medical treatments, and a rising incidence of chronic diseases. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in demand for artificial organs and bionics, with a focus on enhancing patient care and addressing the healthcare challenges associated with an aging population.

Technological advancements, such as the development of bioartificial organs and the integration of artificial intelligence into bionic systems, are shaping the global market. The continuous evolution of materials and manufacturing techniques enhances the performance and biocompatibility of artificial organs and bionics. Moreover, the convergence of medical and engineering disciplines fosters interdisciplinary collaborations, driving innovation and expanding the possibilities of artificial organs and bionic technologies.

Challenges in the global artificial organs and bionics market include ethical considerations, regulatory hurdles, and the need for long-term reliability and safety of these medical interventions. As the market continues to evolve, addressing these challenges will be crucial for ensuring the widespread adoption and success of artificial organs and bionics in improving patient outcomes and addressing unmet medical needs on a global scale.

Selected Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Biomet Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Iwalk Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

?ssur hf.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

SynCardia Systems LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Based on Product Type

? Artificial Organ

o Kidney

o Heart

o Liver

o Lungs

o Pancreas

o Other Organs

? Artificial Bionics

o Ear Bionics

o Exoskeleton

o Bionic Limbs

o Vision Bionics

o Brain Bionics

o Cardiac Bionics

o Other Bionics

Based on Material

? Metals

? Polymers

? Ceramics

? Other Materials

By Technology

? Mechanical

? Electronic

By Fixation Type

? Implantable

? Wearable

By Fixation Type

? 17 Years Old and Under

? 18-34 Years Old

? 35-49 Years Old

? 50-64 Years Old

? 65 Years Old and Above

By End User

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

? Other End Users

Geographically:

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Product Type, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

