Global Aerospace Robotics Market Size, Share, Trend Key Players, Segmentation Development and Forecast by 2032 | KUKA AG (Midea Group), Mtorres, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Report Ocean, titled “Global Aerospace Robotics Market” Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” provides a thorough evaluation of the industry, presenting valuable insights into current market trends. The report includes in-depth competitor and regional analyses, along with the latest market developments. This resource is highly beneficial for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and individuals intending to engage with the market in various capacities.

Global aerospace robotics market will reach $12.7 billion by 2032, growing by 12.0% annually over 2022-2032. The growth is driven by an increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production and aerospace operations, the rising manual labor cost, and improved productivity by robotics-based aerospace automation. Highlighted with 86 tables and 95 figures, this 191-page report ?Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Robots, Software, Services), Robot Type (Articulated, Parallel, Cartesian, SCARA, Cobots), Component (Controller, Sensor, Drive, End Effector, Arm Processor), Payload (Up to 16 kg, 16.01?60 kg, 60.01?225 kg, Over 225 kg), Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global aerospace robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify aerospace robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Component, Payload, Application, and Country.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market Overview:

The global aerospace robotics market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector at the intersection of advanced manufacturing, automation, and aerospace technology. As a crucial component of the aerospace and defense industry, robotics play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, precision, and safety across various applications. The market’s growth is fueled by factors such as the increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft, the pursuit of lightweight materials for fuel efficiency, and a growing emphasis on automation in aerospace manufacturing processes.

North America stands as a significant player in the global aerospace robotics market, with the United States and Canada at the forefront of technological innovation and adoption. The region’s aerospace industry leverages robotics for tasks ranging from automated assembly and welding to inspection and maintenance, contributing to the overall competitiveness of North American aerospace companies on the global stage.

Europe, characterized by a strong aerospace manufacturing base, is actively investing in robotics to maintain a competitive edge. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are incorporating robotics into aircraft production processes, emphasizing precision and efficiency. Europe’s commitment to research and development aligns with the industry’s need for advanced manufacturing techniques and innovative solutions.

Asia Pacific, led by countries such as China and Japan, is experiencing substantial growth in the aerospace robotics market. The region’s expanding aerospace sector, coupled with investments in automation technologies, positions Asia Pacific as a key contributor to global aerospace robotics advancements. China, in particular, is rapidly becoming a major player in robotics applications for aircraft manufacturing and maintenance.

The global aerospace robotics market is characterized by a wide range of applications, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), space exploration technologies, and robotics for tasks within the aircraft production lifecycle. The industry is witnessing continuous technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and collaborative robots, contributing to improved operational capabilities and safety standards.

Challenges in the global aerospace robotics market include issues related to cybersecurity, standardization, and the need for skilled personnel to operate and maintain complex robotic systems. Collaboration between industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies, and research institutions is essential for overcoming these challenges and fostering a conducive environment for the continued growth of aerospace robotics on a global scale.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Boston Dynamics

Comau S.p.A.

Electroimpact Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Festo Inc.

General Electric Company

Gudel Group AG

JH Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Mtorres

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited

Omron Adept Technology Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Staubli International AG

Teradyne Inc.

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Based on Offering:

? Robots & Peripherals

? Software

? Services

Based on Robot Type:

? Articulated Robots

? Parallel Robots

? Linear/Cartesian Robots

? SCARA Robots

? Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

? Other Robot Types

By Component

? Controller

? Sensor

? Drive

? End Effector

o Welding Guns

o Grippers

o Robotic Screwdrivers

o Sanding & Deburring Tools

o Specialty & Hybrid End Effectors

o Other End Effectors

? Arm Processor

? Other Components

By Payload

? Up to 16.00 kg

? 16.01?60.00 kg

? 60.01?225.00 kg

? More than 225.00 kg

By Application

? Material Handling

? Drilling & Fastening

? Soldering & Welding

? Assembling & Disassembling

? Painting & Dispensing

? Cutting & Processing

? Non-Destructive Testing & Inspection

? Other Applications

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Robot Type, Component, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue

