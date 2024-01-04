Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size 2024 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Customer Engagement Solutions Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Customer Engagement Solutions Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global customer engagement solutions revenue was around US$ 20.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 48.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Customer engagement solution refers to business communication and interaction that adopts different strategies to widen and maintain consumers. Also, customer engagement solutions contain software that handles customer services, web chat, marketing personalization, Omni channels, and others. This solution is widely suitable for the optimization of the workforce, development of automation, and engagement applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the usage of M-commerce and E-commerce platforms and the increase in the adoption of customer engagement solutions to decrease customer churn rates are propelling the growth of the customer engagement solution market.

– The rise in focus on delivering improved customer engagement via omni channel extends the growth of the customer engagement solutions market.

– The data synchronization between customer engagement solutions and other technologies for its systems and data privacy and security troubles limit the growth of the customer engagement solutions market.

– The rise in investments in artificial intelligence (AI) in customer engagement solutions is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the growth of the customer engagement solution market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected customer behaviors toward a secure and safe spending alternative. During the pandemic, sales and service organizations continued adapting new behaviors and attitudes and took quick action to meet customer expectations in the post-crisis period. As digital channels spiked throughout COVID-19, therefore customer engagement solutions increased to attract and maintain the growing number of digital customers.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the customer engagement solutions market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the technological improvements in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and the rapid growth of the Internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) within end users is positively influencing the growth of customer engagement solution industry.

Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of cloud computing by different organizations.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global customer engagement solutions market are: –

– Avaya Inc.

– Alvaria

– Creatio

– CRMNEXT

– eGain Corporation

– Enghouse Systems

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– NICE

– Oracle Corporation

– Open Text Corporation

– Pegasystem Inc

– SAP

– SE

– Salesforce, Inc

– ServiceNow

– Verint Systems Inc

– Zendesk

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global customer engagement solutions market segmentation focuses on Offering, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

– Solution

– SMS and Email Solutions

– Chatbot Solutions

– Interactive Personalized Video Solutions

– Digital Self-Service Solutions

– Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

– On-premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Transportation & Logistics

– Retail & E-commerce

– Media & Entertainment

– Travel & Hospitality

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

