Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Growth Projections and Opportunities for 2023-2032

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Non-alcoholic Beverage Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors.

The “Non-alcoholic Beverage Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2304

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market is valued approximately USD 833.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. A temperance drink, also known as an alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink, is a form of an alcoholic drink that is created without alcohol or with the alcohol removed or reduced to virtually zero. The non-alcoholic drinks industry includes energy drinks, juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea, bottled water, and probiotics, among other beverages. After the Covid -19 scenario consumers’ interest has rapidly shifted towards nonalcoholic and healthier drinks . The shift of consumers towards non-alcohol drinks and beverages has led to innovation for a whole new segment of premium, complex-tasting soft drinks complimenting adult taste . This shift is the major driving force behind the rapid growth of the market.

Also, the big brands are introducing themselves in categories, such as bottled water, low-carb drinks, craft, and flavored mocktails options, hence enhance the growth of the market. The harmful effects of alcohol are not hidden from the society. It is found to be the major cause of several cardiovascular and neurological disorders. According to a study by WHO , Worldwide, 3 million deaths every year result from harmful use of alcohol, this represent 5.3 % of all deaths. Also Alcohol consumption causes death and disability relatively early in life. In the age group 20-39 years approximately 13.5 % of the total deaths are alcohol-attributable. Manufacturers in the market are responding to new trends and innovating the present product portfolio, which is likely to augur well for future growth, as consumers’ acceptance of the no-alcohol and low-alcohol categories grows.

However, increase in awareness of obesity due to beverages with large amounts of sweeteners and introduction of tax on soft drink segments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the presence of numerous undeveloped markets, a large population, and rising disposable income. The market is likely to be driven by rising demand for various alcohol-free beverages in these regions. Make in India, 100% FDI in food, and the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative are all enticing new entrants to Asia Pacific to set up manufacturing and distribution facilities. Furthermore, because to the existence of developed economies and early adoption of soda goods, North America was the fastest expanding market for this industry in 2021. Many globally known beverage makers, such as PepsiCo and the Coca-Cola Company, are based in the region, which is led by the United States.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestle

Pepsico

Unilever

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc

The Coca Cola Company

Cott Corporation

Danone S.A.

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Asahi group holdings, Ltd.

Red Bull

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2304

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

By Distribution Channel:

Food Service

Retail

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

To Access Additional Business Strategies, Request a Complimentary Sample Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2304

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

Request full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2304

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/