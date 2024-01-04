Dairy-Free Smoothies Market Forecast Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2032

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Dairy-Free Smoothies Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors.

The “Dairy-Free Smoothies Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Dairy-free smoothies refers to beverages which are made from dairy free substitutes. Dairy free smoothies are made with soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, hazelnut milk, and water. Due to their high fiber content, dairy free smoothies are ideal for digestive health. Growing adoption of plant-based beverages and increasing prevalence of food-related allergies and intolerance are key drivers for growth of Dairy-free smoothies Market.

For instance, according to Good Food Institute (GFI) and Plant Based Foods Association (PFBA) – In 2020, sales of plant-based milk in Us were estimated at USD 2.50 billion, the sales increased grew by 4% and reached to USD 2.6 billion in 2021. Furthermore, in February 2022, Naked, a brand owned by PepsiCo expanded its smoothie product line with the addition of two new flavors. The new smoothie would be available in two flavors, orange vanilla creme and Key lime flavors. These new smoothies are vegan and gluten-free and would be distributed through different retailers such as ABS, Ahold, Kroger, Publix, Target, and Walmart for a price of USD 3.19. Also, increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and rising consumer inclination towards dairy free beverages. However, high costs associated with dairy free smoothies hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of plant-based food and beverages products and rising prevalence of lactose intolerance in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising consumer inclination towards dairy free beverages and rising trend of veganism in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dairy-Free Smoothies Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Life Force Beverages LLC

Tasti D-Lite, LLC.

Golden State Foods Corporation

Naked Juice

WWF Operating Company

Beaming Wellness, Inc.

Maui Wowi Franchising, Inc.

Innocent Drinks

Tate & Lyle plc.

Campbell Soup Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source

Fruit Based Dairy-Free Smoothie

Water Based Dairy-Free Smoothie

Coconut Milk Dairy-Free Smoothie

Other (Alternative Milk Source)

By Flavor

Fruit Flavour Dairy-Free Smoothie

Vanilla Dairy-Free Smoothie

Chocolate Dairy-Free Smoothie

Other (Natural Flavours’ Dairy-Free Smoothie)

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based Retailing

Grocery Retailers

Modern Grocery Retailers

Convenience Stores

Discounters

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Independent Small Grocers

Other Grocery Retailers

Non-grocery Retailers

Mixed Retailers

Medical retailers

Other Non-grocery Retailers

Supermarkets

Online Retailing

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

