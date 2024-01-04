Computer Aided Engineering Market Research Report 2024 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Computer Aided Engineering Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Computer Aided Engineering Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global computer aided engineering market revenue was around US$ 8.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is the usage of computer software to simulate performance to improve product designs or help in the resolution of engineering issues for a wide range of industries. This contains validation, simulation, and optimization of processes, products, and manufacturing tools.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The key factors that push the computer aided engineering (CAE) market trends include an increased shift from on-premise computing to cloud-based computing, penetration of IoT, and the rise in investment in research and development activities primarily pushing the growth of the global computer aided engineering market.

– The high costs of investments in acquiring commercial licenses may hinder the growth of the computer aided engineering market to some extent.

– The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the growth of the computer aided engineering market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a low influence on the growth of the computer aided engineering market, as the adoption of computer aided engineering solutions has grown in the face of exceptional cases.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the computer aided engineering market in terms of revenue. Industry players in this region persistently adopted measures and techniques to improve functional efficiency by focusing resources on the primary production of their core businesses, which, in turn, pushed the demand for computer aided engineering software in this region.

LAMEA is anticipated to notice exponential growth during the forecast period because of the expanding capacity of renewable energy generation and the rise in government investments in developing the manufacturing sector.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global computer aided engineering market are: –

– Ansys, Inc.

– Altair Engineering

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Bentley Systems, Inc.

– Dassault Systemes

– ESI Group

– Mentor Graphics Corporation

– MSC Software Corporation

– Seiko Epson Corporation

– Siemens AG.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global computer aided engineering market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment Model, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Finite Element Analysis

– Computational Fluid Dynamics

– Multibody Dynamics

– Optimization and Simulation

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on End User

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Defense

– Healthcare

– Industrial equipment

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

