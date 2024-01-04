B2B Payments Market Comprehensive Report 2024 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the B2B Payments Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the B2B Payments Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global B2B payments market revenue was around US$ 137,850 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 313,947.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Business-to-business payments, or B2B payments, are moving at a rapid pace as commercial and technology authenticities place perpetually a greater focus on speed, productivity, and effectiveness. B2B processing is a method to deal with the exchange of currency between two business entities for services and goods that are delivered via a supply chain process.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rapid automation and digitalization in the B2B payment solutions have revved its demand among business owners causing the growth of the B2B payments market.

– The surge in cross-border transactions concerning the number of suppliers, retailers, wholesalers, and businesses and the growth of global trade, strategies to develop the business sector, further push the growth of the B2B payments market.

– The rise in discontinuations of numerous businesses due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and fraud in business payments hinder the growth of the B2B payments market.

– The advancements in way of automation and digitalization to bring transparency across B2B payments are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the development of the B2B payments market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the B2B payments market, as business dynamics have transformed in terms of receiving and paying payments among businesses. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic period accelerated the adoption of digital payments in the global market, as checks, paper, and cash transactions were challenging to manage and record, which in turn boosted the growth of the B2B payments market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global B2B payments market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the growing adoption and growth of latest and advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and machine learning (ML) is positively influencing the growth of B2B payments industry.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice significant growth during the forecast period, due to the rising digital transformation initiative across the telecommunication and IT sector associated with the growing investments in IT and advanced payment systems.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global B2B payments market are: –

– American Express

– JPMorgan & Chase Co.

– Mastercard

– Payoneer Inc.

– PayPal Holdings, Inc.

– Paystand, Inc.

– Square, Inc.

– Stripe

– TransferWise Ltd.

– Visa Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global B2B payments market segmentation focuses on Payment Type, Enterprise Size, Payment Method, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Payment Type

– Domestic Payments

– Cross-border Payments

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Medium-sized Enterprises

– Small-sized Enterprises

Segmentation based on Payment Method

– Bank Transfer

– Cards

– Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– Manufacturing

– IT and Telecom

– Metals and Mining

– Energy and Utilities

– BFSI

– Government Sector

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

