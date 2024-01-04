Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Email Marketing Software Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Email Marketing Software Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global email marketing software market revenue was around US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Email marketing software is service-based software that marketing companies utilize for online branding, marketing, and campaigns. This software is used for numerous aspects like designing and building unique email templates, generating an email subscriber list, and segmenting audiences to send more focused, appropriate emails. The software delivers advertisers considerably additional flexibility than just sending emails by providing a wide range of resources, services, and capabilities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The surge in demand for inexpensive digital advertising and the growing popularity of personalized and targeted marketing are important factors impacting the development of the global email marketing software market.

– The rise in digitization and the utilization of artificial intelligence has contributed to the growth of the email marketing software market.

– Despite the low cost of email marketing software, ineffective email delivery will restrict the growth of the email marketing software market.

– The usage of automated email marketing software applications is anticipated to create a lucrative email marketing software market potential during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the growth of the email marketing software market. The rise in demand for artificial intelligence combined with digital advertising tools across different sectors has particularly driven the demand for email marketing software market during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the global email marketing software market because of the presence of prime players in this region. The adoption of customer management and email lead generation is anticipated to drive the growth of the email marketing software industry in this region. Also, rising awareness of the cost-effectiveness of email marketing software in North America is expected to drive the growth of the email marketing software market trends in this region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global email marketing software market are: –

– Aweber Communications

– Benchmark Internet Group

– Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.

– Constant Contact, Inc.

– ConvertKit LLC

– HubSpot, Inc.

– Intuit Inc. (Mailchimp)

– Jivox Corporation

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– Zoho Corporation

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global email marketing software market segmentation focuses on Channel, Deployment Model, Application, End Use Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Channel

– Business to business

– Small and Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

– Business to customers

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

– On Premises

– Cloud Based

Segmentation based on Application

– Email Lead Generation

– Sales Reporting

– Customer Management

– Template Management

– Reporting and Analytics

– Other

Segmentation based on End Use Vertical

– BFSI

– IT and Telecommunications

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Healthcare

– Travel and Transportation

– Education

– Media and Entertainment

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

