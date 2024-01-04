Baked Chips Market Size 2024 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Baked Chips Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Baked Chips Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The baked chips market revenue was around US$ 6.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 10.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Baked chips are considered to be one of the popular snacks widely consumed by people across the world. They have become well-liked snacks since they enhance people’s quality of life, which provides the market with the strong growth it requires to develop. Also, they are simple to manufacture as baked chip ingredients are all readily available.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The major growth factor for the baked snacks market is expected to be the rise in global consumer demand for healthy snacks that mix nutrition and convenience.

– The growth in desire among different population segments across the world to keep a healthy body metabolism is expected to propel the demand for baked snacks in the upcoming years.

– The fact that baked snacks have shown to be useful in lowering hunger levels in between meals is expected to boost product demand and support the development of the baked chip industry.

– The enhanced flavor of vegetable baked chips and their accessibility at reasonable prices are expected to boost the growth of the baked chips market.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hindered the growth of the baked chips market. This is attributed to the fact that the commercial cooking tools industry is mostly dependent on the food service sector for its revenue generation.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global baked chips market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The market for baked chips is pushed by the rise in consumption of convenience foods like snacks and the growth in concerns about fitness and health. Also, North America has a formed retail structure that permits consumers to conveniently purchase groceries and foods. This easy availability benefits the overall sale of convenient goods like baked chips.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global baked chips market are: –

– Popchips, Calbee, Inc

– Herr Foods Inc

– Cornitos

– Utz Brands, Inc

– Ike Enterprises Inc.

– General Mills, Inc.

– True Agro Roots

– The Campbell Soup Company

– Kelloggs

– PepsiCo, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global baked chips market segmentation focuses on Source, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Source

– Cereals

– Grains

– Fruits

– Vegetables

– Others

Segmentation based on End User

– Household

– Restaurant and Cafes

– Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets and hypermarkets

– Convenience stores

– Online retail

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

