Canned Mackerel Market 2024 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Canned Mackerel Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Canned Mackerel Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global canned mackerel market revenue was around US$ 821.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,448.5 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Mackerel is an oily fish that is high in nutrients and is consumed by humans, as well as by other mammals and fish as a food source. Mackerel that has been kept by being smoked or cooked in the cannery and then packed in water, oil, or tomato sauce is known as canned mackerel.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The canned mackerel market is growing because of its longevity, flavor, and nutritional value.

– Factors like the growing popularity of ready-to-eat products, rising awareness about health benefits delivered by canned mackerel, increase in trade of mackerel, and boosted production of mackerel, are pushing the growth of the global canned mackerel market.

– The growth of global canned mackerel market is growing as a result of consumers’ rising desire for high-quality seafood in a variety of tastes. These market trends are creating lucrative opportunities for the canned mackerel market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderated influence on the global canned mackerel market. The supply chain disturbance due to the lockdown and trade restrictions had a negative influence on the canned mackerel market. On the other hand, the growth in penetration of online sales channels had a positive influence on the canned mackerel market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the canned mackerel market in terms of revenue. The majority of canned mackerel and its different types are consumed in the region, specifically in India, China, and Japan. Distinct geographical regions have various preferences for canned mackerel made with different ingredients. As a result, the demand for nutrient-dense foods and ready-to-eat products is developing, which is increasing the growth of the canned mackerel market in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global canned mackerel market are: –

– American Fishing Family

– Bolton Group

– Brunswick

– Diavena

– EC Plaza Network Inc.

– FCF Co, Ltd

– Kumpulan Fima Berhad

– LDH (La Doria) Ltd

– Maruha Nichiro corporation

– Marushin Canneries Malaysia

– Mitsubhi Corporation

– Thai Union Group PCL

– Tropical Food Manufacturing (Ningbo)

– Universal Canning Inc.

– Xiamen Amoytop Import & Export Co., LTD.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global canned mackerel market segmentation focuses on Processing, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Processing

– Oil

– Sauce

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Household

– Commercial

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets and hypermarkets

– Convenience stores

– Specialty stores

– Online sales channel

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

