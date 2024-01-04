Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2024 to 2032 | Aisin Aw Co., Ltd., Alpine Electronics Inc., Aptiv PLC

Report Ocean, titled “Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market” Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” provides a thorough evaluation of the industry, presenting valuable insights into current market trends. The report includes in-depth competitor and regional analyses, along with the latest market developments. This resource is highly beneficial for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and individuals intending to engage with the market in various capacities.

Global automotive infotainment systems market will reach $51.46 billion by 2032, growing by 8.8% annually over 2022-2032. The growth is driven by the growing vehicle sales, the evolution of electrification and autonomous driving, the preference for enhanced user experiences and convenience, rising smartphone penetration, and the integration of technologies like IoT/AR/VR. Highlighted with 87 tables and 96 figures, this 188-page report ?Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2022-2032 by Component (Hardware, Software), Installation Type (In-dash, Rear Seat), Technology (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Vehicle Propulsion (ICE, EV), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive infotainment systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify automotive infotainment systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Installation Type, Technology, Connectivity, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Overview:

The global automotive infotainment systems market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector, integral to the automotive industry’s pursuit of enhanced in-car entertainment, connectivity, and information delivery. The market is significantly influenced by regional dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other emerging markets.

In North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, the automotive infotainment systems market is characterized by a strong consumer demand for advanced in-car technologies. The region’s technologically savvy consumers and the prevalence of long-distance commuting drive the adoption of sophisticated infotainment features. The market is marked by collaborations between automakers and technology providers to deliver seamless connectivity, navigation, and entertainment solutions.

Europe, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, is a key player in shaping the global automotive infotainment systems market. European consumers prioritize premium features, and the market reflects a strong emphasis on integrating cutting-edge technologies such as touchscreens, voice recognition, and augmented reality. Regulatory initiatives for road safety also influence the development of hands-free and voice-activated infotainment systems.

Asia Pacific, led by automotive powerhouses like China, Japan, and South Korea, showcases robust growth in the automotive infotainment sector. The region’s expanding middle class, coupled with a rising preference for connected vehicles, contributes to the surge in demand for advanced infotainment systems. Local collaborations between automakers and technology companies further drive innovation, creating a competitive landscape for feature-rich and affordable solutions.

The global automotive infotainment systems market witnesses a variety of applications, including navigation, entertainment, connectivity, and driver assistance features. Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and connectivity technologies continue to shape the market, enabling features such as real-time traffic updates, voice-activated controls, and personalized content delivery.

Challenges in the market include the need for standardization, cybersecurity concerns, and the evolving landscape of consumer preferences. The industry responds with ongoing research and development, strategic partnerships, and adherence to global standards to address these challenges and provide a seamless and secure user experience.

Selected Key Players:

Aisin Aw Co., Ltd.

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

Clarion Co., Ltd. (Faurecia)

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Ford Motor Co.

Fujitsu Limited

Garmin Ltd.

General Motors Co.

Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics)

Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co., Ltd.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Magnetic Marelli SpA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corporation

Based on Component:

? Hardware

o Audio Unit

o Infotainment/Display Unit

o Navigation Unit

o Instrument Cluster

o Head-Up Display

o Connectivity & Communication

o Other Hardware

? Software

o Qnx

o Microsoft

o Linux

o Android

o Other Operating Systems

Based on Installation Type

? In-dash Infotainment

? Rear Seat Infotainment

By Technology

? Embedded System

? Tethered System

? Integrated System

By Connectivity

? 3G

? 4G

? 5G

? Other Networks

By Vehicle Type

? Passenger Cars

? Commercial Vehicles

By Vehicle Propulsion

? ICE Vehicles

? Electric Vehicles (EV)

By Distribution Channel

? OEM

? Aftermarket

Geographically:

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Installation Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue

