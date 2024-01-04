Co-Polymer Sealants Market Size 2024 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Share, Upcoming Trends, Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Co-Polymer Sealants Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Co-Polymer Sealants Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global co-polymer sealants market revenue was around US$ 438.9 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 768.5 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Co-polymers are different types of monomers that are re-connected with similar polymer chains. High resilience, strength, resistance to corrosion, modulus-to-weight ratio, lack of conductivity, and low production cost make co-polymer perfect for the production of sealants. Co-polymer sealants deliver conformability and durability, making them ideal to be utilized for preventing drafts and heat loss.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The styrene/acrylic co-polymer-based sealants offer enhanced tensile strength and elongation under subfreezing temperature conditions. All these factors collectively push the growth of the co-polymer sealants market.

– The pour consistency test, constant elongation test, leveling test, tensile test, and shear test were conducted to test the efficiency of cement composite joint sealant. All these factors have fueled the growth of the co-polymer sealant market.

– Cyanoacrylate-based co-polymer sealants tend to expand the risk of cytotoxicity, infection, and tissue necrosis. Therefore, hindering the demand for synthetic co-polymer sealants in the medical industry.

– The hydrogenated block co-polymer sealants are expected to present new growth for the co-polymer sealants market opportunities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed influence on the co-polymer sealants market. While the construction industry encountered temporary setbacks due to disturbances in supply chains and lockdowns, the need for sealants from the healthcare sector and necessary infrastructure projects stayed constant.

During the pandemic, the healthcare industry noticed growth in the demand for medical equipment, devices, and protective gear. Co-polymer sealants play a vital role in bonding and sealing components in the production of medical equipment and devices.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global co-polymer sealants market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in infrastructural activities in countries like China and India surges the demand for construction chemicals which consequently require co-polymer sealants.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global co-polymer sealants market are: –

– Allfasteners USA LLC

– Ashland

– BASF SE

– Bostik

– Chemtron, Inc.

– Dow

– Evonik Industries

– Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

– Kraton Corporation

– 3M Company

– MAPEI

– Momentive

– Premier Building Solutions

– SEKISUI Fuller

– Selleys.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global co-polymer sealants market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Others

– Silicone-Polyether Block Copolymer Sealants

– Ethylene Acrylic Copolymer Sealants

Segmentation based on Application

– Chemical

– Energy and Power

– Medical

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

