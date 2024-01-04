Car Care Solvents Market 2024 Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Car Care Solvents Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Car Care Solvents Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global car care solvents market revenue was around US$ 1.16 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Car care solvents are high-performing chemicals utilized to improve the aesthetic appearance of cars and enhance the durability, aesthetics, shine, and other maintenance factors of cars. They are widely used for car refinishing, paint restoration, cleaning, car polishing, and other applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The steadily rising application of a wide range of car care solvents like toluene, mineral spirits, acetone, and others, for automotive cleaning, degreasing, paint restoration, and other applications is the major key to the growth of the car care solvents market.

– Factors like the rise in disposable income associated with an increase in several non-authorized and authorized service centers in both developing and developed economies where car solvents are widely employed for maintenance and repair-related activities may contribute to the development of the car care solvent market.

– The health-related disorders related to the usage of car care solvents are anticipated to hinder the growth of the car care solvents market during the forecast period.

– The adoption of e-commerce platforms by several car care solvents manufacturers like Sunnyside Corporation, Rust-Oleum, CRC Industries, and others, may increase the sales of car care solvents; therefore, creating lucrative opportunities for the car care solvents market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis created uncertainty in the automotive sector. Also, several car care solvent manufacturing companies either shut down or dropped their functions due to the risk of spread of the virus among the workforce. This temporarily hindered the demand-supply chain of the car care solvent market amid the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the car care solvent market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period because of the rise in involvement of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aftermarket industry connected with the consolidation of car care solvent distributors stimulates the growth of the car care solvents market in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global car care solvents market are: –

– BASF SE

– Car Clean Products NZ Ltd.

– CRC Industries

– DOW INC.

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– INEOS

– Kleanstrip

– Momar Inc.

– Recochem Corporation

– RelaDyne LLC

– Rust-Oleum

– Solventis

– Sunnyside Corporation

– Solvents & Petroleum Service, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global car care solvents market segmentation focuses on Type, End-use, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Acetone

– Mineral Spirits

– Toluene

– Isopropyl Alcohol

– Propylene Glycol

– Others

Segmentation based on End-use

– Service Centres and Garages

– Personal

Segmentation based on Application

– Interior

– Exterior

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

