Taiwan donates 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will donate 60 million yen (NT$ 12.95 million) to Japan to aid the victims of the recent 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year’s Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Thursday (Jan. 4).

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said this contribution is intended to assist the Japanese government in its rescue and post-disaster reconstruction efforts, with the hope of helping those affected regain normalcy in their lives.

Wu mentioned late former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s remark that “A Taiwan emergency is also a Japanese emergency.” This sentiment has touched many Taiwanese deeply, he said. The foreign minister modified the slogan, saying, "A Japan emergency is also a Taiwan emergency.”

This is a time for the Taiwanese to show compassion, he said. He requested the Japanese accept their goodwill and allow the cycle of kindness to continue.

Wu said many Taiwanese expressed their desire to help the earthquake victims. In response, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Health and Welfare to establish a relief fund, to which Taiwan nationals and foreign residents can donate to.

As of Jan. 4, the death toll has surpassed 80.