Taiwan restricts exports of pineapple, banana seedlings

MOA wants to protect local sector

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/04 13:52
Exports of pineapple and 28 other types of seedling will become more difficult in March. 

Exports of pineapple and 28 other types of seedling will become more difficult in March.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) will restrict the export of seedlings for 29 plants, including pineapples and bananas, reports said Thursday (Jan. 4).

The measure followed the approval of amendments to the Plant Variety and Plant Seed Act, designed to safeguard the development of the local sector and the potential for exports. The changes were expected to come into effect in March, per CNA.

The MOA explained the ban was not complete, with companies still allowed to apply for export permits. Violations of the restrictions would be punishable with prison sentences of up to three years.

The 29 varieties covered by the new legislation also included mangos, litchees, wax apples, carambolas, varieties of mushrooms, and tea. Exports to help diplomatic allies would still be allowed, with the main aim of the changes being to prevent the outflow of technology from Taiwan.
