Serverless Architecture Market Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032

The global serverless architecture market size was stood at USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and likely to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The global serverless architecture market size was stood at USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and likely to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The growth of the market is driven by growing shifting from CAPEX to OPEX by removing the need to manage servers and reducing the infrastructure cost.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

Rackspace, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Nasuni Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Platform9 Systems, Inc.

Syncano, Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

Joyent

Iron.io

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type

Automation and Integration

Monitoring

API Management

Security

Analytics

Design and Consulting

Others

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Size

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2019

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Serverless Architecture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

