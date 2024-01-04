Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market Size, Share, Trend 2024 report covers, Top Companies, Share and Trends Analysis, Analysis of Business | Holley Technology Ltd., Iskraemeco

Report Ocean, titled “Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market ” Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” provides a thorough evaluation of the industry, presenting valuable insights into current market trends. The report includes in-depth competitor and regional analyses, along with the latest market developments. This resource is highly beneficial for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and individuals intending to engage with the market in various capacities.

Asia Pacific smart meters market will grow by 9.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $155.49 billion over 2023-2032. The growth is driven by the advancements in metering technologies, the rising awareness among people regarding energy conservation, a surging focus of governments on replacing conventional meters with smart meters, increasing upgrades of transmission & distribution infrastructure, and rising investments in smart grid projects.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 59 figures, this 133-page report ?Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market 2022-2032 by Component (Hardware, Software & Service), Technology (AMR, AMI), Communication Type (Cellular, RF, PLC), Phase (Single, Three), Specification (SMETS1, SMETS2), Application (Electricity, Gas, Water), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific smart meters market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart meters market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Communication Type, Phase, Specification, Application, End Use, and Region.

What Is Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market :

The Asia Pacific smart meters market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by technological advancements, government initiatives, and a growing emphasis on sustainable energy practices. The region’s smart meters market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by the increasing demand for efficient energy management systems. Countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia are at the forefront of this paradigm shift, with widespread adoption of smart metering solutions.

China, as a key player in the Asia Pacific region, has been aggressively deploying smart meters to enhance its energy infrastructure and improve overall grid management. The country’s massive population and rapid urbanization have heightened the need for effective energy monitoring and conservation. Additionally, initiatives from the Chinese government to promote smart cities and sustainable development further fuel the demand for smart meters.

Japan, known for its technological innovation, is also making strides in the smart meters market. The country’s focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability has led to the implementation of smart metering solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a strong emphasis on renewable energy sources, Japan is leveraging smart meters to optimize energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint.

In India, the smart meters market is gaining traction as the government pushes for the modernization of the power sector. The ambitious “Smart Meter National Program” aims to replace conventional meters with smart meters, fostering better electricity management, reducing losses, and ensuring accurate billing. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of achieving a smart and reliable power distribution infrastructure.

Australia, with its commitment to renewable energy and grid resilience, is witnessing a steady uptake of smart meters. The deployment of these advanced metering systems allows for real-time monitoring, enabling utilities to respond promptly to fluctuations in demand and supply. As the region continues to invest in smart grid technologies, the smart meters market is poised for further expansion.

Selected Key Players:

AEM

Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd.

Apator SA

Azbil Kimmon Co., Ltd. (Azbil Corporation)

Badger Meter, Inc.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

EDMI

Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)

Hexing Electric Company Ltd.

Holley Technology Ltd.

Iskraemeco

Itron Inc.

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.

Kamstrup AS

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd.

Pietro Fiorentini SpA

Sagemcom SAS

Schneider Electric SA

Sensus Usa Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

Siemens AG

Wasion Holdings Limited

Yazaki Corporation

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Based on Component

? Hardware

? Software & Service

Based on Technology

? Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

? Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

By Communication Type

? Cellular Technology

? Radio Frequency (RF)

? Power Line Communication (PLC)

? Other Communication Types

By Phase

? Single-phase Smart Meters

? Three-phase Smart Meters

By Specification

? SMETS1 Smart Meters

? SMETS2 Smart Meters

By Application

? Smart Electricity Meters

? Smart Gas Meters

? Smart Water Meters

By End Use

? Residential Use

? Commercial Use

Geographically:

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Technology, Application, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and Outlook

– Market Analysis and Outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

– Continue

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2032?

What is the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?

