Organic Wine Market Upcoming Developments to Impressive Gains in The Next Decade

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Organic Wine Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors.

The “Organic Wine Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Global Organic Wine Market Analysis and Growth Forecast

Global Organic Wine Market is valued approximately USD 8.08 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.20% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Organic wine is prepared from grapes grown using organic agricultural practises, which often do not include the use of artificial chemical fertilisers, pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides. The industry is primarily driven by consumers’ growing awareness of health issues around the world. The demand for organic products is rapidly expanding. Chemical-free and organic products are becoming more popular among consumers, particularly in North America and Europe. According to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), 75 million millennials in the United States consume organic food and beverages. The largest segment of organic buyers in the United States is parents aged 18 to 34. Organic food sales topped USD 56.0 billion in 2020, increasing 12.8 percent from the previous year.. The global market is likely to be driven by the growth of organic products. However, throughout the forecast period of 2021-2027, increased anti-alcohol efforts and an ageing population will stifle market growth. Wine has become an integral component of many European cultures, and it is served as a customary dinner and lunch companion. According to a survey undertaken by INSEEC U’s ChaireVins et Spiritueux and the European Association of Wine Economists in 2020, wine consumption has increased significantly during the home isolation period as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in Spain and other European nations. However, the high expense of organic wine compared to conventional wine stifles market expansion.

The key regions considered for the global Organic Wine Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe led the market and had the highest revenue share. Only a few European countries accounted for more than 50% of the market. Germany is the world’s largest organic wine consumer. According to the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were the top three markets in terms of global organic wine consumption, accounting for around 24%, 16%, and 10%, respectively. Europe continued to be the world’s largest consumer of organic wine. Consumers in the region are more aware of organic products, and as a result, organic product consumption is higher in Europe than in other parts of the world. In terms of revenue, the market in North America is expected to grow at highest CAGR percent over the forecast period. North America is the world’s second-largest organic wine market. The United States dominated the organic wine market, as it was the world’s third-largest consumer of organic red wine, behind France and Germany.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avondale

Elgin Ridge Wines

Kendall-Jackon Winery

The Organic Wine Company

Bronco Wine Company

King Estate Winery

Grgich Hills Estate

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Societa Agricola QuerciabellaSpA

Frey Vineyards

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Red Organic Wine

White Organic Wine

By Packaging

Bottles

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

