Prebiotic Ingredients Market Investment Opportunities Abound in Rapidly Growing

According to the most recent report from Report Ocean, titled “Prebiotic Ingredients Market,” insights and assessments are derived from authentic consultations with key stakeholders such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This study serves as a comprehensive guide for conducting a thorough examination of the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors.

The “Prebiotic Ingredients Market” report provides a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry, utilizing data-driven research to identify pertinent patterns from public records. Furthermore, it offers predictions for the market sector’s growth within the specified period (2024-2032). To delineate, characterize, and analyze sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies for the years up to 2032, the research focuses on major global market manufacturers.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market is valued at approximately USD 5.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Prebiotics’ widespread use as nutraceutical ingredients, as well as increased awareness, have been major drivers of this market’s growth. Prebiotic ingredients have a number of health benefits, including decreased diarrhoea attacks and improved bowel movement frequency, as well as reduced flatulence and bloating. Obesity can also be caused by an imbalance in gut bacterial species. Supplementing with FOS and inulin-type fructans has been shown to reduce body weight and control hunger in overweight and obese adults. The adoption of new technologies for the development of innovative products, as well as the expansion of sales and distribution channels, are top priorities for major players.

For instance, FrieslandCampina N.V. launched Biotis GOS, a galactooligosaccharide prebiotic, in May 2020, and a health benefit forum called Biotis to promote it. Similarly, Kerry PLC launched Emugold Fiber for the fortified white bread manufacturer in November 2021. This will allow the white bread to claim a high fibre content without affecting the taste, texture, or other sensory qualities. However, the high cost of R&D and the government’s strict regulations have posed a challenge to the market. The trend for prebiotics has been to include these ingredients in foods and beverages is expected to create opportunities for the market.

The key regions considered for the global Prebiotic Ingredients market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The market for prebiotic ingredients was dominated by Europe. The European Union banned antibiotic growth promoters in 2006, resulting in this increase. Prebiotics has been widely used in feed additives for animal growth and nutrition since that time. Prebiotic ingredients are available from companies like FrieslandCampina in the Netherlands and Nexira in France for animal feed and human consumption. Whereas, the rising popularity of prebiotic ingredients is expected to fuel market demand in North America, particularly for inulin, as consumers become more aware of low fat and calorie reduction. Inulin has been designated as a generally recognised safe (GRAS) product by the US Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oligosaccharide

Inulin

Polydextrose

Other Types

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By Source:

Roots

Grains

Vegetables

Other sources

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

