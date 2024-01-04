Somaliland National Electoral Commission delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chair Musa Hassan Yousuf arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 3) for a week-long trip to gain a deeper understanding of the country's electoral system.

Accompanied by NEC Vice Chair Ahmed Osman Hassen and six other commission members, Yousuf will meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and visit Taiwan's Central Election Commission, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Justice, as well as the international affairs departments of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Kuomintang (KMT), and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Additionally, they are slated to meet with civic groups to learn more about Taiwan's electoral system, election operations, and citizens’ political participation.

The delegation will also attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Deputy Minister Remus Li-Kuo Chen (陳立國).

Somaliland and Taiwan share the values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, MOFA said. Since the mutual establishment of representative offices in 2020, bilateral relations have continued to develop steadily, it said.

“Yousuf’s visit on the eve of Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections aims to observe and experience Taiwan's fair, just, and transparent democratic practices,” the ministry said. It said Taiwan and Somaliland will continue deepening the mutually beneficial and close cooperative partnership.

The East African nation is set to hold its presidential election in November 2024. In 2021, it successfully held mayoral and local district council elections.