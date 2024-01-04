23 arrested in Texas Hold'em gambling den in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung police late last December arrested 23 people and seized NT$300,000 (US$9,600) at an illegal gambling den.

The underground casino was concealed in the basement of a building on Wenxin Road in Taichung's North District, reported NowNews. It used a ground-floor convenience store as a cover for its Texas Hold'em poker and baccarat card games.

The establishment employed female dealers dressed in Christmas outfits. To prevent gamblers from parking haphazardly and attracting police attention, it rented three parking spaces on-site. It also used three vehicles to shuttle gamblers.



Police conduct raid on gambling den. (Taichung City Police Department photo)

The Second Precinct launched an operation codenamed "Clean Source Project 3.0" to investigate high-rise buildings within its jurisdiction. There were concerns that the buildings may contain hidden activities such as fraud rings, online gambling dens, and casinos.

After investigating a building on Wenxin Road, Second Precinct officers suspected that a Texas Hold'em Poker Casino was operating in the basement of a convenience store in the structure. It then applied for a search warrant from the Taichung District Court and requested assistance from a unit to conduct a raid on the premises in late December 2023.



(Taichung City Police Department photo)

When police arrived at the scene, they apprehended 10 individuals affiliated with the gambling den, including the 45-year-old manager surnamed Kuo (郭), one lookout staff, one counter accountant, three on-site employees, and four female dealers. They also arrested 13 gamblers at the scene.

Poker cards, chips, dice, and NT$300,000 in gambling funds were seized. Following questioning, the 10 staff members were sent to the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for gambling (賭博罪), and the 13 gamblers were fined for breaching the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法).



Suspects arrested at scene. (Taichung City Police Department photo)