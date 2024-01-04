Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

9 Chinese balloons detected in Taiwan Strait since start of year

3 Chinese balloons tracked on Wednesday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/04 11:39
Flight paths of Chinese military aircraft and balloons detected in ADIZ on Jan.3-4. (MND image)

Flight paths of Chinese military aircraft and balloons detected in ADIZ on Jan.3-4. (MND image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday (Jan. 4) reported three more Chinese balloons had been detected in the Taiwan Strait, bringing the total to nine since Monday (Jan. 1).

The MND said three Chinese balloons were detected at 3:07 p.m., 4:08 p.m., and 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 3) after crossing the median line. They were detected 88 km (48 NM) west of Penghu's Magong City, 83 km (45 NM) north of Hsinchu, and 81 km (44 NM) west of Magong, respectively.

Their altitudes were 10,900 m (36,000 ft), 7,300 m (24,000 ft), and 4,500 (15,000 ft), respectively. The balloons flew in a northeasterly direction, sequentially disappearing at 5:06 p.m., 5:40 p.m., and 7:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two balloons were tracked on Monday (Jan. 1), with one flying over Taiwan, and three on Tuesday (Jan. 2), with three floating over the country.

The MND also said six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six naval ships were tracked around Taiwan from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, including one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane that entered the southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
Chinese balloon
Chinese balloons
ADIZ incursion
median line incursion
gray zone tactics

RELATED ARTICLES

3 Chinese balloons fly over Taiwan
3 Chinese balloons fly over Taiwan
2024/01/03 10:35
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon flight path over nation for 1st time
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon flight path over nation for 1st time
2024/01/02 12:43
Taiwan tracks 1 satellite launch, 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships
Taiwan tracks 1 satellite launch, 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships
2023/12/30 15:10
Study looks at links between Chinese drills and Taiwan suicides, searches for emigration
Study looks at links between Chinese drills and Taiwan suicides, searches for emigration
2023/12/29 12:00
Chinese balloon tracked in northern Taiwan ADIZ on Christmas day
Chinese balloon tracked in northern Taiwan ADIZ on Christmas day
2023/12/26 09:32