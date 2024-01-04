9 Chinese balloons detected in Taiwan Strait since start of year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday (Jan. 4) reported three more Chinese balloons had been detected in the Taiwan Strait, bringing the total to nine since Monday (Jan. 1).

The MND said three Chinese balloons were detected at 3:07 p.m., 4:08 p.m., and 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 3) after crossing the median line. They were detected 88 km (48 NM) west of Penghu's Magong City, 83 km (45 NM) north of Hsinchu, and 81 km (44 NM) west of Magong, respectively.

Their altitudes were 10,900 m (36,000 ft), 7,300 m (24,000 ft), and 4,500 (15,000 ft), respectively. The balloons flew in a northeasterly direction, sequentially disappearing at 5:06 p.m., 5:40 p.m., and 7:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two balloons were tracked on Monday (Jan. 1), with one flying over Taiwan, and three on Tuesday (Jan. 2), with three floating over the country.

The MND also said six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six naval ships were tracked around Taiwan from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, including one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane that entered the southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ).