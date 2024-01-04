Dr. N. Krishna Reddy appointed CEO and Dr. Sten Vermund inducted to ACCESS Health International's Board of Directors

HYDERABAD, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 January 2024 - ACCESS Health International, a globally recognized health systems think tank and advisory group, today announced two important leadership transitions. Dr. N. Krishna Reddy, who has been leading the operations as President across Asia, Middle East, and North Africa, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Concurrently, the organization welcomes to its Board of Directors, Dr. Sten Vermund, Yale University Anna M.R. Lauder Professor of Public Health and a preeminent figure in pediatric medicine and infectious disease epidemiology.



This transition follows the leadership of Dr. William Haseltine, the founder CEO and Chair, who will continue his invaluable contributions as Chair. Dr. Reddy's elevation to CEO marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career in healthcare and in his tenure with ACCESS Health International. As a distinguished senior cardiologist, Dr. Reddy has championed the cause of high-quality healthcare that is both affordable and accessible. His leadership has been instrumental in fostering collaborations, driving innovations, and expanding the organization's footprint across Asia. Notably, he co-founded CARE Hospitals in 1997, a chain of tertiary care establishments spanning six states in India. His entrepreneurial acumen and clinical expertise have been pivotal in shaping ACCESS Health's vision and strategies.



"It is an honor to be assigned the new responsibility, more so in the times of emerging health challenges arising from the convergence of global crises. The strong foundation laid over the past 15 years of ACCESS Health will support my efforts to convert the challenges into opportunities and move closer towards our vision," Dr Reddy said on the occasion.



Dr. Sten Vermund's appointment to the Board adds a layer of expertise and global perspective. Holding significant roles at the Yale School of Public Health, including his position as President of the Global Virus Network, Dr. Vermund's work has been transformative, especially in resource-limited settings. His groundbreaking research on HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, and more recently, COVID-19, underscores his commitment to combating infectious diseases. Furthermore, Dr. Vermund's innovative work on HIV-HPV interactions has catalyzed policy changes and inspired global health initiatives, making him an invaluable addition to ACCESS Health International.



Dr. Vermund states, "ACCESS Health seeks to build local capacity and innovate in health system effectiveness in the regions of the world that do not have equitable healthcare access. I am most keen to assist in any way that I can as a member of its Board. In 2024 when we see so much strife and environmental threat in our world, the ACCESS mission is as critical as ever."

Hashtag: #ACCESSHealthInternational





https://www.accessh.org

https://www.linkedin.com/company/access-health-international

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCESS Health International

Established in 2007 in Hyderabad, India, ACCESS Health International has become a leading organization in health systems research and innovations. As a non-profit organization, ACCESS Health partners with governments, the private sector, and researchers globally. It operates from four global offices in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Singapore, and Dubai, focusing on providing quality and affordable healthcare for all. The organization emphasizes a holistic approach to health systems, covering governance, payers, providers, community, and information systems.



Notable initiatives include technical assistance to Indian state governments for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Government of India's flagship public health insurance scheme), the Global Learning Collaborative for Health Systems Resilience and the Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance. Through efforts such as the India Health Systems Collaborative, ACCESS Health promotes knowledge sharing and seeks to enhance healthcare systems globally.



With Dr. Reddy at the helm as CEO and Dr. Vermund bringing his extensive expertise to the Board, ACCESS Health International is poised for an era of growth and impact. The organization's commitment to community-centric, inclusive healthcare policies, coupled with its dedication to fostering innovations and collaborations, will solidify its position as a global leader in health systems research, capacity building, advocacy and implementation.



For comprehensive details on ACCESS Health International's initiatives, partnerships, and team, please visit www.accessh.org.

